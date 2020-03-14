

‘This is she’ for women’s confidence, empowerment

Kunwal Malik believes that beauty is all about confidence and empowerment. Therefore, the brand is committed to empowering individuals to achieve success as they define it.

'This is She' started journey with introducing 13 types of premium quality luxury eyelashes which included both Real Mink and Vegan lashes made out of high-quality Korean silk.

This is She lashes are just the first phase to introduce a series of high-quality skincare and personal hygiene products. We desire all of our customers to feel more beautiful and assured, so we've created lashes perfect for every lifestyle and distinct eye shape. All our lashes are top-quality and lightweight, easy to use and feel the shine. These lashes are hypoallergenic, sterilized, and made with no other chemicals or dyes. They are suitable for contact lens users, or even people with sensitive eyes. All the lashes are available in compact, and elegant packaging.

For public knowledge, 'This is She' carries two types of lashes: Real Mink and Vegan lashes. Both are premium quality lashes that are long-lasting and reusable many times. All of these lashes are 100% cruelty-free mink, or Korean silk, handcrafted with genuine love, long-lasting and reusable. The principal feature of these lashes is the usability of 30 times and more, typically based on the variety and usage. Kunwal desired women to get the most out of our products. She wants to create long-lasting, soothing experiences for women. That's why she aspired to enlighten women on how eyelashes are used, cleaned and how they last longer. This is She desires to create Premium Lashes that make you feel eccentric and beautiful. Every pair of This is She Lashes portray a distinct story. The brand expects you to elevate your experience and embrace your natural beauty. Renovate your life. Inspire your story. Be confident!!

While speaking to Kunwal Malik, the founder of the brand, she said "This is She, was founded as a symbol of empowerment and trust that can give confidence with the finest quality beauty products. My earnest wish is to reach every woman out there and tell them that they are beautiful, they deserve the best, and naturally, they should get the best. With this distinct theme in mind, This is She came into existence. We are progressively expanding our product line to bring more great quality products. Lashes are the first step of that journey. Our lashes are carefully designed for every possible occasion. They are magnificent in quality, just what you deserve. They are carefully picked, cruelty-free, and handmade. We earnestly hope that you will be a part of your exhilarating journey. Because I believe we grow as a community."

The vision of the brand is to strive to become a leading Self-Care & Beauty brand globally. Provide only the best quality to the customers. Empower women by providing them products that increase their level of self- confidence by making them feel beautiful. To make products that are superior in quality and go on to cater to self-confidence and self-esteem within women is the primary mission of the brand. It believes in creating relationships with customers that last a long time and in helping women, not just in the best interest of our business but in the best interest of society as well. This is She aspires to become a leading national self-care and beauty brand through continuously serving our clients with top-notch self-care & beauty products. The goal of the brand is to represent a self-revolution for women to love themselves. Along the way to make them feel beautiful, the brand's ultimate goal is to help women with their confidence.





















