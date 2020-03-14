Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:33 PM
Shubhra Debnath honoured by Pioneering Media Vision

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Shubra Debnath, a popular Rabindra Sangeet artist and Assistant Professor of Munshiganj Adarsh Degree Honors College, was honored as a successful woman on the occasion of World Woman's Day by the pioneers of Media Vision and Ekateri Memorial Parliament. General Chat Chat Loung The award ceremony was held at the Engineer's Institute Auditorium in the capital on March 7.
Rabindra music artist Shubhra Debnath said, "I feel very good. Even before that, I have been rewarded several times by various organizations. Now after receiving this award it seems that I am really lucky. General Chat Chat LoungI am grateful to everyone involved. This award will serve as an inspiration for me to move forward. For that I would like to express my gratitude once again to the pioneering Media Vision family.


