Dhaka Regency celebrates Mujib Centenary

As is the case across Bangladesh, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort too has prepared a range of offers to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The hotel's "Celebration Stay" room package has been geared towards families and includes one night accommodation for up to two adults and two children (below 06 years) with buffet breakfast, complimentary use of the rooftop swimming pool and health club, 50per cent discount on additional buffet meals consumed, 30 per cent discount on all spa services, and a host of other perks at the never-before promotional price of BDT 9,999 nett per room per night available all through the month of March.Interested guests may call +8801713332611 to book their stay or +8801713332661 for more details on dining offers.