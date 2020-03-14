

Casual wardrobe with ethnic print for Spring

In our country, young people now prefer to create their own day-to-day style statement in weather friendly comfortable clothing. So Comfortable dresses are now prioritized for the spring weather. At this time of spring, Ethnic print clothing may be on their wish list. Because of it's prioritized in international trends. There are many changes in the pattern and design of expert designers.

Likewise, some designs include slopes, curved sleeves, and bell sleeves. But this time the most eye catching will be the basic pattern, frock cut and gown cut. And trendy kameez or tops are seen in a blend with colorful/ verity colors, native motifs and cultures, now ethnic look.

Flower is as a source of photography, specialty chirocalin, design and painting. And women and flowers have a special resemblance to creation. So in fashion, the idea of design for girls makes it easier to have a flower motif. And it comes out best with printing.

The use of floral, on dresses like girls' tops, short shirts, and gowns is quite a concern tropical and ethical print.

This design looks more realistic in print. Such prints can be seen in the fashion of girls. The main focus of the designs on knitting or textile is seen more often in women's long kameez.

And in the current trend, the texture of the Ethnic or Tribal motifs is visible in the form of female's wardrobe. Ethnic or Tribal motifs bring a different style to the dress. However, many straight or simple cut patterns like this type of texture. And good design requires color matching and contrast. Beyond this is the geometric design. There are two basic fabrics used in this frock pattern or the basic pattern tops. It will be cotton or linen fabrics. Some are a combination of these two. Stretch Pants or leggings will suit the girls with such clothing. That is, such a tight pattern pants or salwar. It could be leggings or chinos pants with gabardine cloths. Or denim slim fit cutting. But one thing must be kept in mind. That is, the pants must adapt to the tops. The two are now trending on trend. That means one-color pressed/ Stretch pants fit with printed tops. The better it can be cured in simple colors. These are white, black and indigo.

And the lifestyle brand Sailor is instrumental in changing the trend of fashion for the youth male & female both.

Their focus is in Ethnic Suite now. It's the collection of Punjabi, Mandarin Vest or Koti and Payjama Premium, much different than to the traditional pattern.

Casual fashion is the most popular in the whole world. It is the same in this country. One part of the global trend in casual fashion is to wear shirts, polo shirts and T-shirts. Polo shirts for boys at the same time, the polo shirt cloth is very smooth and thin. Cotton is the highest in our country. Polo is, for the most part, monochromatic/ one color. Which is classical look. However, the style is also fashionable. In the case of this garment, the rib fabric should be of good quality. Polo buttons play a big role in design. Buttons are a little thicker and will be more fashionable if they are of any color as opposed to cloth. The casual fashion of polo has reached the corporate house in this era. An elegant polo, with a lot of chinos and loafer, gives the look of semiformal. But, it must be casual. The original semiformal indicates the wearing of chinos, jeans or formal pants with a casual shirt. Check shirts are always in place in casual shirts. However, other print prints are now in vogue to change the fashion.

However, the spring and the hot must be kept in mind. In this case, the cotton shirts will fit. It is best to avoid heavy clothes. And choose the color for the chinos of the gabardine cloth looks ash, khaki, biscuits, coffee, black, off white. Casual shirts, loafers with chinos or denim are another benefit. If you wear it in, it brings out the semiformal look, and without wearing it, it's completely casual.















