

Vatican to send sex abuse investigators to Mexico City

The request came following further accusations of abuse and cover-ups in Mexico. A report on the Congregation of the Legionaries of Christ was released in November on the accusations filed against Father Fernando Martínez Suárez, listing a timeline of the accusations and responses to them as well as deficiencies in institutional action. The church responded to this report by expressing commitment to the survivors of sexual violence:

We express our strong commitment that in this one-and in all cases of sexual abuse of minors within the Church-priority attention is to be given to the victims, that the aggressors are criminally reported, the damage caused is repaired, and that those responsible face legal trials before the civil and canonical authorities, and so the authorities act expeditiously and responsibly.







































