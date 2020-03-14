Video
Int’l conference on Bangladesh-India policy landscape held

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

International conference on Bangladesh-India policy landscape with special focus on emerging technologies held at Dhaka International University (DIU) on 7 March Saturday.
DIU organized the conference in association with MTC Global & Nagarjuna College of Engineering and Technology Bangalore and Vivekananda College of Arts and Sciences for Women, Tamil Nadu, India.
Professor Gowher Rizvi, International Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister was present as the Chief Guest at inaugural session while A K M Rahmatullah, MP, Dhaka-11 and Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology graced the occasion as a special guest.
Professor Gowher Rizvi remarked that Bangladesh and India have a historic relationship and under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina's government, the friendship is at the pick now. There are some mutual unresolved issues, he added. Professor Rizvi hoped that these issues including the Teesta water sharing will be resolved soon.
AKM Rahmatullah appreciated DIU for organizing this timely conference on the historic 7th March.
Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary, MP; Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), DIU; Prof. Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor, Prime Asia University, Professor Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Director, Centre of Genocide Studies, University of Dhaka; Prof. Md. Shah Alam, Department of AIS, University of Rajshahi delivered speech among others.
Dr Sultan Mahmud Bhuiyan, Director, SPQA, UGC and Prof. Dr Ganesh Chandra Saha chaired two paper presentation sessions where DIU faculty and international delegates presented papers on Bangladesh-India policy and relationship.
The conference was chaired by Prof. Dr K M Mohsin, Vice-Chancellor, DIU and Dr S Q Patwari, Vice-chairman, BoT, DIU gave the Vote of Thanks. About 1500 speakers, delegates, academics, researchers, scholars, officials and students participated in the event.
Event covered by Raisul Islam Sourav, Assistant Professor & Chairperson, Department of Law, Dhaka International University


