Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:56 PM
Rais Uddin dropped from list

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

Amid huge controversy from different corners over selection of freedom fighter SM Rais Uddin Ahmed for the Swadhinata Padak-2020 (Independence
Award) in the literature category, the government has finally axed his name from the list of the recipients of the award.
The decision was taken on Thursday to exclude Rais Uddin from the list of awardees, according to the Cabinet Division sources.
It's the highest award for the state. The government has been recognizing the contribution of the country's eminent personalities with the award since 1977.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, chief of the Cabinet Committee on National Award Affairs, on Thursday confirmed this correspondent about the exclusion.
Earlier on February 20 this year, the government named nine eminent personalities and one institution for this year's Swadhinata Padak for their outstanding contributions to various fields at the national level.
After the announcement, people from different corners including the former Director General of Bangla Academy Shamsuzzaman Khan started raising question over Rais Uddin's selection in the literature category.
In his Facebook timeline, Khan wrote, "Some Rais Uddin was selected for the Swadhinata Padak this year. Who is he? I don't know."
In his Facebook timeline renowned magician of the country Jewel Aich, also freedom fighter, wrote, "The Independence Awards of 'Sharsheena Pir' Abu Saleh, who is well known for his anti-independence role during the liberation war of 1971 and Rais Uddin must have to be cancelled."
He also claimed 'the book published by Rais Uddin is a sub-standard one and full of mistakes'.
Other eight personalities selected for the Swadhinata Padak are Golam Dastagir Gazi, late Commander Abdur Rauf, late Muhammad Anwar Pasha and Azizur Rahman for their contribution in the field of Independence and Liberation War, Prof Dr Obaidul Kabir Chowdhury and Prof Dr AKMA Muktadir for their contribution in medical education and Kalipada Das and Ferdousi Majumder in the cultural sector.
Besides, Bharateswari Homes of Kumudini under Tangail district was selected for the award for its tremendous contribution to the education sector.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to handover the award to the awardees at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on March 25.
Each of the recipients will be given a medal weighing 50 grams of gold of 18 karat, Tk 3 lakh and a citation.


