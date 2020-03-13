Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:56 PM
Home Front Page

ME countries to extend visa for Bangladeshis

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Middle Eastern (ME) nations, which currently restricted outsiders' entry in view of the coronavirus situation, have assured Dhaka to extend visa for Bangladeshi workers.
 "The visas of the Bangladeshi workers in the Middle East countries will be extended after the coronavirus situation becomes normal," he told media after a meeting with envoys of five ME countries -Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait and United     Arab Emirate (UAE) - at the State Guesthouse Padma on Thursday.
Many Bangladeshi workers were virtually stranded as they came home on leave while quite a few others could not go to several Middle Eastern countries for joining their new jobs despite having visas, in view of the restricted entry.
Of the five countries, Saudi Arabia has suspended Umrah and tourist visas, Qatar and Kuwait have restricted entry from 14 and 10 countries respectively, including Bangladesh, while Iraq and the UAE did not close their border for any nation.
Momen said coronavirus free medical certificate will not be required for the Bangladeshi workers to enter the Middle East countries.
Urging the Bangladeshi expatriates in different countries not to visit the country right now, the foreign minister said, "It is better to stay at the countries where you are now and obey the rules of the respective countries. If you face any problem, please contact with the Bangladesh mission at the respective country".
Noting that Bangladesh has suspended on arrival visas for four nations -China, South Korea, Iran and Italy - in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, Momen said, "We are closely monitoring the global situation. We would extend the suspension for other nation if necessary".
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, Secretaries of health and civil aviation and tourism and Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora were present at the briefing, among others.
3


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Rais Uddin dropped from list
ME countries to extend visa for Bangladeshis
HC recalls Khaleda’s bail
Money churning venture of top local land grabbers
Biman, 3 other airlines suspend flights to India
India suspends most visas, Tripura shuts border haats with BD


Latest News
No need for Donald Trump's coronavirus test: White House
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft