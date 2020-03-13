ME countries to extend visa for Bangladeshis





"The visas of the Bangladeshi workers in the Middle East countries will be extended after the coronavirus situation becomes normal," he told media after a meeting with envoys of five ME countries -Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait and United Arab Emirate (UAE) - at the State Guesthouse Padma on Thursday.

Many Bangladeshi workers were virtually stranded as they came home on leave while quite a few others could not go to several Middle Eastern countries for joining their new jobs despite having visas, in view of the restricted entry.

Of the five countries, Saudi Arabia has suspended Umrah and tourist visas, Qatar and Kuwait have restricted entry from 14 and 10 countries respectively, including Bangladesh, while Iraq and the UAE did not close their border for any nation.

Momen said coronavirus free medical certificate will not be required for the Bangladeshi workers to enter the Middle East countries.

Urging the Bangladeshi expatriates in different countries not to visit the country right now, the foreign minister said, "It is better to stay at the countries where you are now and obey the rules of the respective countries. If you face any problem, please contact with the Bangladesh mission at the respective country".

Noting that Bangladesh has suspended on arrival visas for four nations -China, South Korea, Iran and Italy - in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, Momen said, "We are closely monitoring the global situation. We would extend the suspension for other nation if necessary".

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, Secretaries of health and civil aviation and tourism and Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora were present at the briefing, among others.

