HC recalls Khaleda’s bail





The court also fixed the first week of April to hold the hearing again.

On Thursday the HC granted permanent bail to Khaleda Zia in the case. After the bail was granted the Attorney General office moved to the bench to recall the court's earlier order necessitating the further hearing.

However, Khalda's lawyer said the court recalled its permanent bail but BNP Chief is still on bail.

Earlier, the Bench of Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin granted the bail making its rule absolute.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Kayser Kamal stood for Khaleda Zia in the court.

Earlier, the High Court extended her bail for one year that granted bail to Khaleda on January 28 this year.

On August 12, 2018, the HC granted a six-month ad interim bail to Khaleda in the defamation case and issued the rule asking the government to explain why she could not be granted permanent bail.

Later on, the HC several times extended ad interim bail in this case.

Khaleda at a discussion in Dhaka in 2015 raised questions about the actual number of Liberation War martyrs, saying, "There're controversies over how many were martyred in the Liberation War. There're also many books and documents on the controversies."

Reacting to Khaleda's remarks, Raihan Farooque Imam of Naragati filed a case against her on December 24 in 2015 in Narail the same year.















