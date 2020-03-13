Biman, 3 other airlines suspend flights to India





The decision to suspend flights comes in the wake of a worldwide outbreak of coronavirus and Indian government's recent ban on all tourist visas.

"No aircraft will fly on the Dhaka-Delhi route from March 14 onward," Deputy General Manager, Public Relations, of Biman

Bangladesh airlines, Tahera Khandaker said.

However, one aircraft will fly to Kolkata on March 15 to bring back the Bangladeshis there, she said.

Every week, Biman operates seven flights on Dhaka-Kolkata route and three flights on Dhaka-Delhi route.

US-Bangla Airlines, a leading private carrier, has also cancelled flights on Dhaka-Chennai and Dhaka-Kolkata routes, said its General Manager of Public Relations, Kamrul Islam.

"The restriction will go into effect on March 15," he said.

US-Bangla Airlines operates a total of 26 flights each week between Dhaka and Kolkata and Dhaka-Chennai.

Novoair will halt flights to Kolkata from March 14 while Regent Airways that operates on Dhaka-Kolkata route will suspend its flights within three to four days, said top officials of the two airlines.

Novoair and Regent Airways both have daily flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata route. -Agencies



















