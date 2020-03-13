Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:55 PM
Home Front Page

Biman, 3 other airlines suspend flights to India

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

All four Bangladeshi airlines -- Biman Bangladesh, US-Bangla Airlines, Novoair and Regent Airways -- have decided to suspend flights to India.
The decision to suspend flights comes in the wake of a worldwide outbreak of coronavirus and Indian government's recent ban on all tourist visas.
"No aircraft will fly on the Dhaka-Delhi route from March 14 onward," Deputy General Manager, Public Relations, of Biman
Bangladesh airlines, Tahera Khandaker said.
However, one aircraft will fly to Kolkata on March 15 to bring back the Bangladeshis there, she said.
Every week, Biman operates seven flights on Dhaka-Kolkata route and three flights on Dhaka-Delhi route.
US-Bangla Airlines, a leading private carrier, has also cancelled flights on Dhaka-Chennai and Dhaka-Kolkata routes, said its General Manager of Public Relations, Kamrul Islam.
"The restriction will go into effect on March 15," he said.
US-Bangla Airlines operates a total of 26 flights each week between Dhaka and Kolkata and Dhaka-Chennai.
Novoair will halt flights to Kolkata from March 14 while Regent Airways that operates on Dhaka-Kolkata route will suspend its flights within three to four days, said top officials of the two airlines.
Novoair and Regent Airways both have daily flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata route.     -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Rais Uddin dropped from list
ME countries to extend visa for Bangladeshis
HC recalls Khaleda’s bail
Money churning venture of top local land grabbers
Biman, 3 other airlines suspend flights to India
India suspends most visas, Tripura shuts border haats with BD


Latest News
No need for Donald Trump's coronavirus test: White House
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft