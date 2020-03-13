Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:55 PM
Home Front Page

India suspends most visas, Tripura shuts border haats with BD

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Diplomatic Correspondent

India has suspended all existing visas, except for diplomatic, official, UN, international organizations, employment, and project visas till April 15, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.
Millions of foreign nationals of Indian origin traditionally granted free access visa will now also need to apply, it said.
This will come into effect from March 13 at the port of departure.
The decision was taken on Wednesday at the sixth meeting of the high-level group of Indian ministers held at Nirman Bhawan under the chairpersonship of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Press Information Bureau of India said.
Earlier, India suspended issuing visas to citizens of France, Spain and Germany until further notice.
Such restrictions were already in place for citizens of China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea - the five countries worst hit by the outbreak of the virus.
It said visa free travel facility granted to OCI card holders is kept in abeyance till April 15th 2020.
Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission.
All incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, the
Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15th February, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days, it said.
This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.
Meanwhile, the Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said they are looking into ways how India can provide technical assistance to Bangladesh to deal with the situation due to coronavirus.
While interacting with a visiting 20-member media delegation from Bangladesh at Hyderabad House on Wednesday, he said India will be happy to assist Bangladesh in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Rais Uddin dropped from list
ME countries to extend visa for Bangladeshis
HC recalls Khaleda’s bail
Money churning venture of top local land grabbers
Biman, 3 other airlines suspend flights to India
India suspends most visas, Tripura shuts border haats with BD


Latest News
No need for Donald Trump's coronavirus test: White House
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft