India suspends most visas, Tripura shuts border haats with BD





Millions of foreign nationals of Indian origin traditionally granted free access visa will now also need to apply, it said.

This will come into effect from March 13 at the port of departure.

The decision was taken on Wednesday at the sixth meeting of the high-level group of Indian ministers held at Nirman Bhawan under the chairpersonship of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Press Information Bureau of India said.

Earlier, India suspended issuing visas to citizens of France, Spain and Germany until further notice.

Such restrictions were already in place for citizens of China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea - the five countries worst hit by the outbreak of the virus.

It said visa free travel facility granted to OCI card holders is kept in abeyance till April 15th 2020.

Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission.

All incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, the

Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15th February, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days, it said.

This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.

Meanwhile, the Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said they are looking into ways how India can provide technical assistance to Bangladesh to deal with the situation due to coronavirus.

While interacting with a visiting 20-member media delegation from Bangladesh at Hyderabad House on Wednesday, he said India will be happy to assist Bangladesh in this regard.

















