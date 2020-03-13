Independence Day parades, FFs’ gatherings cancelled





The Cabinet Division on Thursday issued a circular in line with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Cabinet Division also sent the revised programme to all deputy commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers across the country.

Meanwhile, the two coronavirus patients were released from hospital as they were found negative, said officials of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

However, there is no new detection of COVID-19 positive victims in the country, they said.

On Thursday, 32 new persons were taken self or home quarantine across the country as coronavirus infection suspects.

However, local physicians claimed that they were not serious. They were kept in quarantine as suspects.

IEDCR Principal Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir told journalists on Thursday, "We have received the results of the second test of the two corona positive persons on Wednesday evening. They were found negative. They will go home today."

Earlier in a press briefing on Thursday IEDCR Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora in her office said, "We have received 3,225 calls in the last 24 hours on the hotline, of which 3,145 were related to coronavirus. During the period, a total of 24 people went to IEDCR for service and of them samples from 10 were tested."

The government asked all schools and colleges across the country to hold daily assembly inside the classrooms to prevent

spread of the virus.

Amid growing fears over the deadly virus in the country, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued a press release in this regard on Tuesday.

Educational institutions were also directed to suspend cultural, sports and other activities until further notice, according to the press release.

Faridpur Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Siddiqur Rahman said they came to know about their return on March 9. Later, the authorities asked the brothers to keep themselves in self-quarantine at home from the next day.

In Manikganj, 30 foreign-returnees kept in home quarantine on Thursday. Manikganj Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mohammad Anwarul Amin Akhand said although they do not have any symptoms of coronavirus they were asked to be in quarantine only because of their recent return from abroad.

In Joypurhat a man returned from Italy was kept in home quarantine, Selim Mia, Civil Surgeon (CS) of the district, said.

















The government has cancelled all parades and freedom fighters' gatherings on the Independence Day in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.The Cabinet Division on Thursday issued a circular in line with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The Cabinet Division also sent the revised programme to all deputy commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers across the country.Meanwhile, the two coronavirus patients were released from hospital as they were found negative, said officials of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).However, there is no new detection of COVID-19 positive victims in the country, they said.On Thursday, 32 new persons were taken self or home quarantine across the country as coronavirus infection suspects.However, local physicians claimed that they were not serious. They were kept in quarantine as suspects.IEDCR Principal Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir told journalists on Thursday, "We have received the results of the second test of the two corona positive persons on Wednesday evening. They were found negative. They will go home today."Earlier in a press briefing on Thursday IEDCR Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora in her office said, "We have received 3,225 calls in the last 24 hours on the hotline, of which 3,145 were related to coronavirus. During the period, a total of 24 people went to IEDCR for service and of them samples from 10 were tested."The government asked all schools and colleges across the country to hold daily assembly inside the classrooms to preventspread of the virus.Amid growing fears over the deadly virus in the country, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued a press release in this regard on Tuesday.Educational institutions were also directed to suspend cultural, sports and other activities until further notice, according to the press release.Faridpur Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Siddiqur Rahman said they came to know about their return on March 9. Later, the authorities asked the brothers to keep themselves in self-quarantine at home from the next day.In Manikganj, 30 foreign-returnees kept in home quarantine on Thursday. Manikganj Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mohammad Anwarul Amin Akhand said although they do not have any symptoms of coronavirus they were asked to be in quarantine only because of their recent return from abroad.In Joypurhat a man returned from Italy was kept in home quarantine, Selim Mia, Civil Surgeon (CS) of the district, said.