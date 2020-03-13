Hand over power to AL, Asghar Khan to Pak govt





Air Marshall Asghar

Khan said at Lahore if Benglis gain independence then, West Pakistan won't survive 5 years.

Apart from this, Baluchistarn NAP in protest to the postponement of session of the National Assembly called hartal there on March 12.

On this day, East Pakistan Journalist Union expressed their support to the non-cooperation movement. On the same day Sahibzada Yakub Khan, the Governor of East Pakistan and Martial Law Administrator, resigned his post.

Bangabandhu and his senior colleagues in the party met every day and over long stretches of time assessing the situation and directing the next course of actions.

Overall, the atmosphere was one of a province that was about to become a free country, despite the fact that the Awami League and the regime were expected to engage in a dialogue on a resolution of the crisis sooner rather than later.

On March 12, Awami League instructed its activists to form sangram committee in every union. Resistance committees were formed in every district, sub-division, thana and union. The administrative structure of the whole province was shattered. The offices and courts, bank, insurance companies ceased to work and realization of land revenue and taxes was stopped.

The CSP officers and first class EPCS officers of East Pakistan rendered their full-throated support to the non-cooperation movement. The employees of government, semi-government offices and of the autonomous bodies joined the movement. The cinema hall owners of East Pakistan announced to keep the cinema halls closed for an indefinite period.

For Bangabandhu and for the Bengali nation, freedom was only a matter of time.

Poet Ahsan Habib, artist Joynul Abedin etc denounced their titles conferred upon by the Pakistan government. Students and youth of East Pakistan started taking armed preparation and arms training. Agitation started among the Bengali soldiers, para-military forces such as EPR, Police, Ansar in East Pakistan.

The Pakistan government instructed officers and staff to join their offices by proclaiming new orders and circulars. But the movement went on uninterrupted by violating the orders of the government. Non-cooperation movement got wide publicity not only at home but also abroad.

The UN Secretary General U Thant instructed all the staff of the United Nations to report to the headquarters of the United Nations. Pakistan International Airlines continued to urgently fly "Government Passengers" to Dhaka. These so-called "Government Passengers" were almost exclusively Pakistani soldiers in civilian dress.

US Embassy in Islamabad sent a note to Secretary of State on the possible outcomes of the crisis:

'It is difficult to be completely objective in Dhaka in March when, out of discretion rather than valor, our cars and residences sport black flags and we echo smiling greetings of 'Joy Bangla' as we move about the streets. Daily we lend our ears to the outpouring of the Bengali dream, a touching admixture of bravado, wishful thinking, idealism, animal cunning, anger and patriotic fervor. We hear on Radio Dacca and see on Dacca TV the impressive blossoming of Bengali nationalism and we watch the pitiful attempts of students and workers to play at soldiering.'

















