Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:55 PM
Home Miscellaneous

SC summons judge for granting bail to rape accused

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday summoned Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 judge Begum Ms Kamrun Nahar to appear before it on April 2 with an explanation for granting bail to rape accused Aslam Shikder.




The SC also cancelled the tribunal's earlier order that was granted bail to the accused Aslam and asked him to surrender before a subordinate court within two weeks.
A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division led by chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing a petition filed ny Attorney General office.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam placed the matter to the Appellate Division on Thursday.
The tribunal's order that granted accused bail terming as tantamount to contempt of court, there is no scope to grant any accused bail this way, Mahbubey Alam said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC summons judge for granting bail to rape accused
1,650 agriculture officers can’t join office, SC upholds HC order
Coronavirus: BNP for school, college closure for 2 weeks
AL announces rescheduled progs for Mujib Year celebration
HC wants list of language heroes, martyrs
Youth confesses to stealing at cricketer Miraz's house
Two BCL men held in Magura
Woman alleges she was raped at Westin hotel in Dhaka


Latest News
No need for Donald Trump's coronavirus test: White House
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft