SC summons judge for granting bail to rape accused













The SC also cancelled the tribunal's earlier order that was granted bail to the accused Aslam and asked him to surrender before a subordinate court within two weeks.

A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division led by chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing a petition filed ny Attorney General office.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam placed the matter to the Appellate Division on Thursday.

