Dr Kamal axes Subrata, Montu from Ganoforum





Dedicated and founding leaders of the party Mostafa Mohsin Montu has taken stance against its present leadership.

Dr Kamal Hossain, president and founder of the party, and present General secretary Dr Reza Kibria are the leaders of the new committee.

The apprehension of splitting the party has deepened after announcement of its new convening committee excluding its founding leaders like Subrata Chowdhury and Mostafa Mohsin Montu.

A 72-member convening committee of the party led by its President Dr Kamal Hossain and General Secretary Reza Kibria was announced on Thursday.

The committee was announced through a press release signed by Reza Kibria and approved by Dr Kamal Hossain.

On March 4 this year, Ganofourm's founder Kamal Hossain dissolved its central committee only after 10 months of formation amidst deepening inner feuds between the leaders of two factions of the party.

After dissolving the committee, a two-member convening committee was formed to run the party until its next council.

About exclusion of the dedicated leaders from the party, Reza Kibria told journalist that those, who didn't co-operate the central committee during its needs, were excluded from the convening committee.

Meanwhile, its founding general secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu told reporters that the decision of the present leadership would lead the party towards split.

"But, we don't want to see two Ganoforums in the country. I think the leaders will consider the issue again," he added.



















