Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:55 PM
Home Back Page

CCC Polls

AL still in trouble with rebels, BNP fields single candidates in 55 wards

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 12: The ruling party Awami League has been facing a trouble for rebel candidates in almost all wards of the Chattogram City Corporation for the upcoming elections slated to be held on March 29.
Awami League is facing the rebel Councillor Candidates in 41 of the Chattogram City Corporation for the upcoming elections. But the BNP has no rebel candidates for the CCC elections.
Meanwhile, Awami League had nominated 41 councillors for 41 wards and 14 women councilors for women reserved posts earlier.
But a total of 12 incumbent councilors have been deprived of nominations for the upcoming CCC polls.
So, the deprived councilors and other 21 Awami League leaders have been contesting in the elections defying the party directive to refrain from contesting.




They have been contesting in the elections as Independent candidates without the party tickets.
The Awami League Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain MP, Acting President of City unit Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, General Secretary and the incumbent Mayor AJM Nasiruddin and other senior leaders attended a meeting to convince the rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations from the CCC polls. The party leaders have strongly warned the candidates who had submitted nominations without the consent of the Party to take stern actions against them. But the rebel candidates did not pay any heed to the warning of the party leaders. Moreover, the rebel candidates demanded the party leaders to open the field for all to contest in the upcoming elections.
Engineer Mosharraf Hussain warned the rebel candidates that nobody would be allowed to contest in the elections without party nominations. He further warned that the Party would take organizational step against the defaulters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL still in trouble with rebels, BNP fields single candidate in each ward
Dr Kamal axes Subrata, Montu from Ganoforum
Six-fold jump in polar ice loss lifts global oceans
AL still in trouble with rebels, BNP fields single candidates in 55 wards
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus
PM opens country’s first expressway
No need to wear mask in general: IEDCR
Coronavirus: US mobilises $2,500,000 to support BD


Latest News
No need for Donald Trump's coronavirus test: White House
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft