AL still in trouble with rebels, BNP fields single candidates in 55 wards





Awami League is facing the rebel Councillor Candidates in 41 of the Chattogram City Corporation for the upcoming elections. But the BNP has no rebel candidates for the CCC elections.

Meanwhile, Awami League had nominated 41 councillors for 41 wards and 14 women councilors for women reserved posts earlier.

But a total of 12 incumbent councilors have been deprived of nominations for the upcoming CCC polls.

So, the deprived councilors and other 21 Awami League leaders have been contesting in the elections defying the party directive to refrain from contesting.









They have been contesting in the elections as Independent candidates without the party tickets.

The Awami League Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain MP, Acting President of City unit Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, General Secretary and the incumbent Mayor AJM Nasiruddin and other senior leaders attended a meeting to convince the rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations from the CCC polls. The party leaders have strongly warned the candidates who had submitted nominations without the consent of the Party to take stern actions against them. But the rebel candidates did not pay any heed to the warning of the party leaders. Moreover, the rebel candidates demanded the party leaders to open the field for all to contest in the upcoming elections.

Engineer Mosharraf Hussain warned the rebel candidates that nobody would be allowed to contest in the elections without party nominations. He further warned that the Party would take organizational step against the defaulters.

