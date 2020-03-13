Video
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:54 PM
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.
Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive," Hanks said.
The 63-year-old Oscar-winner said they will be "tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."
"Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?" added Hanks.




Hanks had been in Australia shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, currently slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said.    -AP


