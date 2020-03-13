Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:54 PM
Home Back Page

PM opens country’s first expressway

3rd Karnaphuli Bridge approach road, 25 bridges also opened

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (inset) offering munajat at Ganabhaban on Thursday while inaugurating the 54.7km four-lane Dhaka-Bhanga which is expected to reduce travel time between Dhaka and Faridpur by several hours, improving connectivity between the capital and the southern districts. photo : agencies

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (inset) offering munajat at Ganabhaban on Thursday while inaugurating the 54.7km four-lane Dhaka-Bhanga which is expected to reduce travel time between Dhaka and Faridpur by several hours, improving connectivity between the capital and the southern districts. photo : agencies

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday opened Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga superhighway, the country's first-ever access-controlled expressway that significantly improved the road connectivity between the capital and the country's south and southwestern region.
The Prime Minister opened the 55-kilometre eye-catching six-lane expressway to traffic through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban.
She also opened the six-lane approach road of the third Karnaphuli Bridge (Shah Amanat Setu), and newly-constructed 25 bridges in Khulna, Barishal and Gopalganj road zones.
The 8-km approach road was constructed under the 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge Construction (revised) Project, while 25 bridges were constructed under the Western Bangladesh Bridge Improvement Project.
The Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga expressway on Dhaka-Khulna Highway opened a new era of road connectivity between the capital and south and southwestern parts of the country, reducing the travel time by several hours.
The expressway, having two service lanes, five flyovers, 19 underpasses, two interchanges, four railway over-bridges, four large bridges, 25 small bridges and 54 culverts, was constructed to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles with the southern parts of the country.
The people of 22 districts in the country's south and southwestern region, including Munshiganj, will directly be benefited from the modern expressway.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (inset) offering munajat at Ganabhaban on Thursday while inaugurating the 54.7km four-lane Dhaka-Bhanga which is expected to reduce travel time between Dhaka and Faridpur by several hours, improving connectivity between the capital and the southern districts. photo : agencies

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (inset) offering munajat at Ganabhaban on Thursday while inaugurating the 54.7km four-lane Dhaka-Bhanga which is expected to reduce travel time between Dhaka and Faridpur by several hours, improving connectivity between the capital and the southern districts. photo : agencies

Addressing the function, the Prime Minister said, "It's the first-ever access-controlled expressway where there's no traffic crossing system. The vehicles can move uninterruptedly."    
She said her government has relentlessly been working to improve the communication system in the entire country forming the government in 2009.
"We're building a communication network throughout the country which will create scopes for further development of the country and its people," said Hasina.
Later, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the stakeholders of the project areas in different districts through the videoconferencing.  
 Commuters can get the full advantage of the expressway once the 6.15-km Padma Bridge is completed as it will connect the two parts -- 35-km Jatrabari intersection to Mawa and 20-km Panchar to Bhanga -- of the expressway. The government has planned to open the country's longest bridge for traffic by June 2021.
It now takes 5-7 hours to reach Faridpur from Dhaka using the two-lane road, which witnesses nagging traffic congestions at different points, and ferries in Mawa.
But the journey will not needlessly be longer because of traffic gridlock and slow-moving vehicles as the expressway was constructed with controlled access.
Two service lanes are kept on both sides of the expressway for slow-moving vehicles so that speedy vehicles can move uninterruptedly.
The expressway was constructed at a cost of Tk 11,003.90 crore considering the next 20-year traffic volume on the highway, which will be part of the Asian Highway, connecting Dhaka and Kolkata through the Benapole border and making international journey more comfortable.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL still in trouble with rebels, BNP fields single candidate in each ward
Dr Kamal axes Subrata, Montu from Ganoforum
Six-fold jump in polar ice loss lifts global oceans
AL still in trouble with rebels, BNP fields single candidates in 55 wards
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus
PM opens country’s first expressway
No need to wear mask in general: IEDCR
Coronavirus: US mobilises $2,500,000 to support BD


Latest News
No need for Donald Trump's coronavirus test: White House
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft