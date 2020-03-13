PM opens country’s first expressway



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (inset) offering munajat at Ganabhaban on Thursday while inaugurating the 54.7km four-lane Dhaka-Bhanga which is expected to reduce travel time between Dhaka and Faridpur by several hours, improving connectivity between the capital and the southern districts. photo : agencies

The Prime Minister opened the 55-kilometre eye-catching six-lane expressway to traffic through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She also opened the six-lane approach road of the third Karnaphuli Bridge (Shah Amanat Setu), and newly-constructed 25 bridges in Khulna, Barishal and Gopalganj road zones.

The 8-km approach road was constructed under the 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge Construction (revised) Project, while 25 bridges were constructed under the Western Bangladesh Bridge Improvement Project.

The Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga expressway on Dhaka-Khulna Highway opened a new era of road connectivity between the capital and south and southwestern parts of the country, reducing the travel time by several hours.

The expressway, having two service lanes, five flyovers, 19 underpasses, two interchanges, four railway over-bridges, four large bridges, 25 small bridges and 54 culverts, was constructed to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles with the southern parts of the country.

The people of 22 districts in the country's south and southwestern region, including Munshiganj, will directly be benefited from the modern expressway.

She said her government has relentlessly been working to improve the communication system in the entire country forming the government in 2009.

"We're building a communication network throughout the country which will create scopes for further development of the country and its people," said Hasina.

Later, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the stakeholders of the project areas in different districts through the videoconferencing.

Commuters can get the full advantage of the expressway once the 6.15-km Padma Bridge is completed as it will connect the two parts -- 35-km Jatrabari intersection to Mawa and 20-km Panchar to Bhanga -- of the expressway. The government has planned to open the country's longest bridge for traffic by June 2021.

It now takes 5-7 hours to reach Faridpur from Dhaka using the two-lane road, which witnesses nagging traffic congestions at different points, and ferries in Mawa.

But the journey will not needlessly be longer because of traffic gridlock and slow-moving vehicles as the expressway was constructed with controlled access.

Two service lanes are kept on both sides of the expressway for slow-moving vehicles so that speedy vehicles can move uninterruptedly.

The expressway was constructed at a cost of Tk 11,003.90 crore considering the next 20-year traffic volume on the highway, which will be part of the Asian Highway, connecting Dhaka and Kolkata through the Benapole border and making international journey more comfortable. -UNB

















