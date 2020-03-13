Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:54 PM
Home Back Page

No need to wear mask in general: IEDCR

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Thursday gave instructions about the use of mask saying the people, who are not infected with coronavirus, do not need to wear masks.
Corona-infected people must wear mask, according to IEDCR's instructions.
IEDCR also asked the relatives of the people, who are under supervision or placed in quarantine, in addition to the doctors, nurses and health workers, involved with corona service, to wear mask.
People with less disease resistance ability like elderly people, liver and kidney patients, diabetes mellitus, and those, who are suffering from cancer and stroke or take radiotherapy or chemotherapy, have been also asked to wear mask.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL still in trouble with rebels, BNP fields single candidate in each ward
Dr Kamal axes Subrata, Montu from Ganoforum
Six-fold jump in polar ice loss lifts global oceans
AL still in trouble with rebels, BNP fields single candidates in 55 wards
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus
PM opens country’s first expressway
No need to wear mask in general: IEDCR
Coronavirus: US mobilises $2,500,000 to support BD


Latest News
No need for Donald Trump's coronavirus test: White House
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft