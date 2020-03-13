No need to wear mask in general: IEDCR

Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Thursday gave instructions about the use of mask saying the people, who are not infected with coronavirus, do not need to wear masks.

Corona-infected people must wear mask, according to IEDCR's instructions.

IEDCR also asked the relatives of the people, who are under supervision or placed in quarantine, in addition to the doctors, nurses and health workers, involved with corona service, to wear mask.

People with less disease resistance ability like elderly people, liver and kidney patients, diabetes mellitus, and those, who are suffering from cancer and stroke or take radiotherapy or chemotherapy, have been also asked to wear mask. -BSS









