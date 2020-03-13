1,650 agriculture officers can’t join office, SC upholds HC order





A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain upheld the HC order after dismissing two separate leave to appeal petitions filed by the government.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Additional Attorney General Murad Reza represented the state while Advocate Salahuddin Dolon and Subrata Kumar Kundu stood for the petitioners.

On February 16 the HC issued the status quo order for 30 days on recruitment of the officers whose results were published on January 17 this year.

The HC had issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by 33 candidates, who passed the written test but could not pass the recruitment tests.

Lawyer of the petitioners Salahuddin Dolon had told that the respondents could not recruit 1,650 candidates to the posts of sub assistant agriculture officers after the HC order.

The HC had also ordered respondents to explain within four weeks why they should not be directed to conduct an inquiry into the allegation of irregularities in applying quota system while publishing the final test results and to republish the results.









Secretaries to the ministries of agriculture and public administration, chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission and director general of Agricultural Extension Department were made respondents to the rule.





The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a High Court status quo order on recruitment of 1,650 sub assistant agriculture officers for irregularities in application of quota system in the appointment process.A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain upheld the HC order after dismissing two separate leave to appeal petitions filed by the government.Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Additional Attorney General Murad Reza represented the state while Advocate Salahuddin Dolon and Subrata Kumar Kundu stood for the petitioners.On February 16 the HC issued the status quo order for 30 days on recruitment of the officers whose results were published on January 17 this year.The HC had issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by 33 candidates, who passed the written test but could not pass the recruitment tests.Lawyer of the petitioners Salahuddin Dolon had told that the respondents could not recruit 1,650 candidates to the posts of sub assistant agriculture officers after the HC order.The HC had also ordered respondents to explain within four weeks why they should not be directed to conduct an inquiry into the allegation of irregularities in applying quota system while publishing the final test results and to republish the results.Secretaries to the ministries of agriculture and public administration, chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission and director general of Agricultural Extension Department were made respondents to the rule.