Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:54 PM
Home City News

Workshop on quality assurance at IU

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
IU Correspondent

Institute of Qualty Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia organized a day-long stakeholder workshop on quality assurance at Bir Srestho Hamidur Rahman Auditorium on Wednesday.
IU Vice-Chancellor Prof Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari addressed the program as chief guest while Pro-VC Prof M Shahinoor Rahman and Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha, were present as special guests.
IU IQAC Director Prof M Abdus Sobahan was in the chair. Selected students took part in the workshop.


