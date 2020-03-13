Workshop on quality assurance at IU

Institute of Qualty Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia organized a day-long stakeholder workshop on quality assurance at Bir Srestho Hamidur Rahman Auditorium on Wednesday.

IU Vice-Chancellor Prof Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari addressed the program as chief guest while Pro-VC Prof M Shahinoor Rahman and Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha, were present as special guests.

IU IQAC Director Prof M Abdus Sobahan was in the chair. Selected students took part in the workshop.









