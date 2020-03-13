Rotary Club inaugurates kids play zone in city

Rotary Club of Baridhara inaugurated a Kids' Play Zone in the name of Late PDG M Ali Mahbub at Dhaka Shishu Hospital in the capital city recently.

Prof Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, Chairman, Management Board of Dhaka Shishu Hospital, PDFL Gule Afruz Mahbub and Shining President Safwan Hossain Khan were present among others.

It also inaugurated Palliative Care Unit and has been running a regular medicine bank in the hospital.







