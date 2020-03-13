Second female Justice Zinat Ara retires





She is also the second female judge of the Appellate Division of Supreme Court and High Court.

Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana was the first female judge of Bangladesh, also the first female judge of the Appellate Division, had gone on retirement on July 6 in 2017.

"My father was a judge. He was also a registrar of the Supreme Court. My father dreamed that I would one day become a High Court judge. However, one of the sad things in my life is that my father could not see that happen. My father died three months before I become a High Court Judge," she said while being accorded a farewell at the Court No. 1 of the Appellate Division of SC.

Justice Zinat Ara, who was elevated to a judge of the Appellate Division of SC on October 9 in 2018 will retire on Saturday.

However, Thursday was her last day at office as Friday and Saturday, a weekly holiday.















Justice Zinat Ara, the second female judge of the Appellate Division, on Thursday said, "I have tried to give justice to the litigants."She is also the second female judge of the Appellate Division of Supreme Court and High Court.Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana was the first female judge of Bangladesh, also the first female judge of the Appellate Division, had gone on retirement on July 6 in 2017."My father was a judge. He was also a registrar of the Supreme Court. My father dreamed that I would one day become a High Court judge. However, one of the sad things in my life is that my father could not see that happen. My father died three months before I become a High Court Judge," she said while being accorded a farewell at the Court No. 1 of the Appellate Division of SC.Justice Zinat Ara, who was elevated to a judge of the Appellate Division of SC on October 9 in 2018 will retire on Saturday.However, Thursday was her last day at office as Friday and Saturday, a weekly holiday.