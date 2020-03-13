Nasim urges BNP to work together to deal coronavirus





"All, irrespective of political parties and opinions, have to work jointly to face the coronavirus," Nasim, also the spokesperson of AL-led 14-party alliance, told a press briefing after an emergency meeting of the 14-party at his Dhanmondi residence here.

The former health minister also urged the authorities concerned to intensify the necessary medical test at the airports to identify coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

The 14-party spokesman also expressed his gratitude to the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking rapid initiatives to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. -BSS















Awami League Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim today called upon BNP not to criticise government's preventive measures to check coronavirus outbreak and provide all necessary cooperation to the government to overcome the situation."All, irrespective of political parties and opinions, have to work jointly to face the coronavirus," Nasim, also the spokesperson of AL-led 14-party alliance, told a press briefing after an emergency meeting of the 14-party at his Dhanmondi residence here.The former health minister also urged the authorities concerned to intensify the necessary medical test at the airports to identify coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.The 14-party spokesman also expressed his gratitude to the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking rapid initiatives to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. -BSS