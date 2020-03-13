Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:54 PM
Home City News

RpMP distributing 10-lakh masks in Rangpur metropolis

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Mar 12: Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) on Thursday started distributing 10-lakh pieces of masks and one-lakh leaflets in Rangpur metropolis as precautionary measure for preventing coronavirus spread.  RpMP Commissioner Mohammad Abdul Alam Mahmud inaugurated the distribution programme of masks and leaflets among common people at a function arranged in Dhap area of the city as the chief guest.
Distribution of the 10-lakh masks donated by 'Karupannya Rangpur Ltd' and one-lakh leaflets donated by 'Lazz Pharma' will continue in all areas of Rangpur metropolis with the assistance of local units of the community policing committees.
In the function, the RpMP Commissioner said cold and cough do not mean coronavirus infection and cold weather causes cold, fever and cough in general during this period of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, including Bangladesh.
"In many cases, there is a possibility of combining the common flu with coronavirus infection that is why we have to be careful, but not be panicked.  The mask should be used to prevent cold, cough, and dust and germ in the air," he said.




According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 80 percent of the people with coronavirus infections get cured without taking any special treatment, he mentioned.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das i
Workshop on quality assurance at IU
CUET VC addressing a day-long annual program-2020
Rotary Club inaugurates kids play zone in city
Second female Justice Zinat Ara retires
Nasim urges BNP to work together to deal coronavirus
RpMP distributing 10-lakh masks in Rangpur metropolis
Foreign Minister  meets with ambassadors from middle-east countries


Latest News
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
SAARC leaders endorse Modi's proposal of jt strategy against coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft