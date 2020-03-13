RpMP distributing 10-lakh masks in Rangpur metropolis





Distribution of the 10-lakh masks donated by 'Karupannya Rangpur Ltd' and one-lakh leaflets donated by 'Lazz Pharma' will continue in all areas of Rangpur metropolis with the assistance of local units of the community policing committees.

In the function, the RpMP Commissioner said cold and cough do not mean coronavirus infection and cold weather causes cold, fever and cough in general during this period of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, including Bangladesh.

"In many cases, there is a possibility of combining the common flu with coronavirus infection that is why we have to be careful, but not be panicked. The mask should be used to prevent cold, cough, and dust and germ in the air," he said.









According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 80 percent of the people with coronavirus infections get cured without taking any special treatment, he mentioned.





RANGPUR, Mar 12: Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) on Thursday started distributing 10-lakh pieces of masks and one-lakh leaflets in Rangpur metropolis as precautionary measure for preventing coronavirus spread. RpMP Commissioner Mohammad Abdul Alam Mahmud inaugurated the distribution programme of masks and leaflets among common people at a function arranged in Dhap area of the city as the chief guest.Distribution of the 10-lakh masks donated by 'Karupannya Rangpur Ltd' and one-lakh leaflets donated by 'Lazz Pharma' will continue in all areas of Rangpur metropolis with the assistance of local units of the community policing committees.In the function, the RpMP Commissioner said cold and cough do not mean coronavirus infection and cold weather causes cold, fever and cough in general during this period of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, including Bangladesh."In many cases, there is a possibility of combining the common flu with coronavirus infection that is why we have to be careful, but not be panicked. The mask should be used to prevent cold, cough, and dust and germ in the air," he said.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 80 percent of the people with coronavirus infections get cured without taking any special treatment, he mentioned.