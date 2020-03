KG Mustafa’s 10th death anniv today

The 10th anniversary of death of language veteran and renowned journalist KG Mustafa will be observed today (Friday).He died of old age complications at the age of 84 in 2010. He was also the first ambassador of Bangladesh to Lebanon and several other countries.