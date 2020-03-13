DUMUNA organises weak-long programme on Mujib Barsho

Dhaka University Model United Nations Association (DUMUNA) organised a week-long program with the theme 'Role of Bangabandhu: Diplomatic Moves and Negotiation in International Politics' to celebrate the 'Mujib Borsho', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The program began on March 11 and will end on March 17 by paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through placing wreath at his portrait on Dhanmondi 32 no road.

All students of University of Dhaka are allowed to participate in this program and competition, said a press release. -BSS







