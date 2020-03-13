Motorcyclist killed in city road crash

A motorcyclist was killed when a covered van hit his motorbike in the city's Tejgaon area on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Quamrul Hasan, 35, son of Abul Hossain of Tongi in Gazipur district.

The accident took place around 11:45 pm when the covered van hit the motorcycle in front of Science College, leaving Quamrul injured, said inspector Bachchu Mia, sub-inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead. -UNB



