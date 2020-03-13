

Joining severed hand of Fahima a big success: Zahid

"The physical condition of road accident victim Syeda Fahima Begum is quite good. Her detached hand has been fixed and the blood circulation is also started on that hand. It is a big success," he said.

He said this while visiting the Wills Little Flower School and College teacher following her successful operation at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital.

Lauding burn unit of the concerned hospital, he said the country has gone far ahead in the medical-science sector, adding that for this reason, doctors were able to conduct such kind of complicated operation.









Hospital's Chief Coordinator of the Burn Units Dr Samanta Lal Sen was also present during the visit.

Fahima Begum's left hand was severed and 10 other students of Wills Little Flower School and College of the city were injured when a bus on a study tour collided with a parked truck in Gopalganj on March 10. -BSS



