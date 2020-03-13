Roof collapse kills housewife in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 12: A housewife was killed and her two daughters were injured as the roof of their house collapsed on them at Sadeknagar village in Fatikchhari upazila on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jinia Akhter, 26, wife of Abul Kashem.

Alauddin Talukder, assistant sub-inspector of Chittagong Medical College Hospital police outpost, said the roof of house collapsed in the morning, leaving Jinia and her two daughters injured.

Later, Jinia died on the way to the hospital, said the ASI. -UNB



