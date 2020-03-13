Five dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs





According to daily update from DGHS, ten dengue patients are being treated at hospitals in the capital. Since the beginning of the year, 260 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 250 had been discharged from hospitals.

Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year.

The government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people last year. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the number after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery. -UNB















