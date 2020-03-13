Exploiting on Coronavirus will not be tolerated  



However, this reaction was expected as health professionals worldwide got alarmed and according to the WHO, they were in an 'uncharted territory'. Many rich and advanced nations are still grappling with the Corona-curse. When the news of infection was coming from abroad, we noticed there was a paucity of facemasks and even if they were found, people had to buy them at increased prices. A Tk 40/50 mask was selling at Tk 100. But after the detection of patients, mask producers dubious in nature overnight created a crisis and started selling them at unusually high prices. This is nothing new in the country. Consumers had a bitter experience with onions and regarding the new virus, the Supreme Court in its direction clearly warned the administration that no such repetition with sanitizers and facemasks would be acceptable. Soon RAB teams with mobile courts came out and fined several pharmacies in the Sher-E-Bangla Nagar and Mitford Hospital areas for selling surgical masks and hand sanitizers at higher prices. These swift actions bore fruits and in the places where operation conducted, buyers finally managed to procure surgical materials at their usual prices.



The risk of a major outbreak of COVID-19 in Bangladesh remains. In absence of vaccine and therapeutic of this disease, preventive measures hold the key for remaining safe and people will seek sanitisers and facemasks, etc. That is why it is not only important to keep their prices at control; the government has indeed a responsibility to keep these materials available at the market places so that people can buy them in their needs.

