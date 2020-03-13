Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:53 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Increase the tiffin allowance

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Dear Sir

The monthly tiffin allowance for the employees of grade 11th to 20th  on the national pay scale is Tk 200. As a result, more than 4,00,000 teachers of the government primary school get only Tk 200 per month  as the  tiffin allowance. It goes without saying how shameful and discriminatory it is. That is, the daily tiffin allowance of a teacher staying in the workplace from 9am to 4pm in twenty-five days every month is 8 Tk only! When the price of a cup of tea is Tk 5 to 6 in the current market, the amount of this inhuman and shameful tiffin allowance does not really conform the conditions in this situation. It is nothing more than a farce with teacher's dignity. We want the authorities related will take immediate action to ensure better allowance for these government staffs.




So, in the context of the reality of current market situation, the amount of tiffin allowance should be set at a reasonable amount.

Abu Faruk,
Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Increase the tiffin allowance
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
Europe should finally wake up from its long sleep
The US owes an apology to the world
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Single digit deposit and lending rates
Virus fight offers cooperation opportunities
‘Sonali Bag’: Biodegradable alternative to polythene


Latest News
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
SAARC leaders endorse Modi's proposal of jt strategy against coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft