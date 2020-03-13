Increase the tiffin allowance







The monthly tiffin allowance for the employees of grade 11th to 20th on the national pay scale is Tk 200. As a result, more than 4,00,000 teachers of the government primary school get only Tk 200 per month as the tiffin allowance. It goes without saying how shameful and discriminatory it is. That is, the daily tiffin allowance of a teacher staying in the workplace from 9am to 4pm in twenty-five days every month is 8 Tk only! When the price of a cup of tea is Tk 5 to 6 in the current market, the amount of this inhuman and shameful tiffin allowance does not really conform the conditions in this situation. It is nothing more than a farce with teacher's dignity. We want the authorities related will take immediate action to ensure better allowance for these government staffs.









So, in the context of the reality of current market situation, the amount of tiffin allowance should be set at a reasonable amount.



Abu Faruk,

