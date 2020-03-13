

Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin



Earlier this year, upon leaving the office of the Chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he was asked what had scared him the most--or what kept had him up at night. His reply was prompt and clear: 'The biggest concern is always for the virus pandemic (it) really is the worst-case scenario'.



So the tragic events of last one hundred years have exhibited a surprising urgency today--particularly since the most crucial lessons to be learned from the disaster, are yet needed to be absorbed.



To me, this had appeared to be more like a great tsunami that initially pulls water away from the shore--only to return in a towering, overwhelming surge. In August of 2018, the affliction resurfaced in Switzerland in a form so virulent that a US Navy intelligence officer, in a report stamped "Secret and Confidential," warned 'that the disease now epidemic throughout Switzerland is what is commonly known as the black plague, although it is designated as Spanish sickness and grip.'



Scientists today understand that bird influenza viruses, like human influenza viruses, can also infect hogs, and when a bird virus and a human virus infect the same pig cell, their different genes can be shuffled and exchanged like playing cards, resulting in a new, perhaps especially lethal, virus.



We cannot say for certain, what had happened in 1918 in Haskell County, United States; but we do know that an influenza outbreak struck in January of that year-an outbreak so severe that, although influenza was not then a 'reportable' disease, a local physician named Loring Miner--a large and imposing man, gruff, a player in local politics, who became a doctor before the acceptance of the germ theory of disease but whose intellectual curiosity had kept him abreast of scientific developments--went to the trouble of alerting the US Public Health Service.



The report itself no longer exists, but it stands as the first recorded notice anywhere in the world of unusual influenza activity that year. The local newspaper, the Santa Fe Monitor, has confirmed that something odd was happening around that time:



Several Haskell men who had earlier been exposed to influenza happened to visit Camp Funston, in central Kansas. Days later, on March 4, the first soldier known to have influenza reported ill. The huge Army base was training men for combat in World War I, and within two weeks 1,100 soldiers were admitted to the hospital, with thousands more sick in barracks. Thirty-eight died. Then, infected soldiers likely carried influenza from Funston to other Army camps in the States--24 of 36 large camps had outbreaks--sickening tens of thousands, before carrying the disease overseas. Meanwhile, the disease had spread into US civilian communities.



The influenza virus has been known to mutate rapidly, changing enough that the human immune system has difficulty recognizing and attacking it even from one season to the next. A pandemic occurs when an entirely new and virulent influenza virus, which the immune system has not previously seen, enters the population and spreads worldwide.

The 1918 pandemic virus worked by infecting the cells in the upper respiratory tract, transmitting easily, deep inside the lungs, damaging tissue and often leading to viral as well as bacterial pneumonias.



Are we aligned towards a pandemic in which virtually every home, would have la victim? John M Barry has written in his book about that pandemic, 'The Great Influenza': 'People were already avoiding each other, turning their heads away if they had to talk, isolating themselves. The telephone company in the US had increased the isolation: With 1,800 telephone company operators out, the phone company allowed only emergency calls.'

Sports events were canceled. Theaters closed. Shaking hands was made illegal in Prescott, Ariz. Philadelphia hurriedly set up six more morgues. Families put crepe paper on doorways to signal a death inside--and crepe was everywhere.



Wherever it began, the pandemic had lasted just 15 months but was the deadliest disease outbreak in human history, killing between 50 million people worldwide. An exact global number is unlikely ever to be determined, given the lack of suitable records in much of the world at that time. But it's clear the pandemic had killed more people in a year than AIDS has killed in 40 years, more than the bubonic plague killed in a century.

The impact of the pandemic on the United States is sobering to contemplate: Some 670,000 Americans had died.



In 1918, medicine had barely become modern; some scientists still believed "miasma" accounted for influenza's spread. With medicine's advances since then, laypeople have become rather complacent about influenza. Today we worry about Ebola or Zika or MERS or other exotic pathogens, not a disease often confused with the common cold. This is a huge mistake!



For decades public health experts have been calling for preparations for another 'big one'--yet adequate preparations were never made. Nobody knows if the coronavirus will be a 'big one,' for it may still fizzle. As of this writing, only eight persons are known to have died from it in the United States, while thousands routinely die annually from the seasonal flu. But increasingly, experts are saying that we should get ready...just in case!



In 1918, the killings had created their own horrors. Governments aggravated these partly because of the war. For instance, the US military took roughly half of all physicians under 45--and most of the best ones.



What proved even more deadly was the government policy toward the truth. When the United States entered World War I, President Woodrow Wilson had demanded that 'the spirit of ruthless brutality...enter into the very fibre of national life.' So he created the Committee on Public Information, which was inspired by an adviser who wrote, "Truth and falsehood are arbitrary terms....The force of an idea lies in its inspirational value. It matters very little if it is true or false."



Are we seeing a replay of 1918? This is one question that quietly looms over the minds of citizens around our globe. The New England Journal of Medicine, a publication not associated with alarmism. Bill Gates, who for years has been warning presciently about the danger of pandemics, bluntly cautions that this virus could be a 'once-in-a-century pandemic'.



The writer is former educator

based in Chicago





















