

BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?

We are developing nation but the bureaucracy we follow is complicated. The complicated bureaucracy is certainly one of the main reasons behind the recent outburst of corruption.

In addition, here one question shall arise: What level of output the citizens of the country are receiving from these development projects in terms of their own skill development? Let's not get confused here, since there are projects also targeting to improve the skills of the people which are totally irrelevant to the development projects that are underway. To simplify, learning how to do 'graphics design' in adobe illustrator doesn't provide you with the skill needed to do a dynamic structural analysis for our long cherished Padma bridge project.



Recently, shocking news came out about the revision of cost of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge Construction project which shows an increment of only 72% within a 4 years' time-frame. What is more surprising is that the project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in 2016 without any detailed engineering design. In 2020, addition of this engineering cost went up by 72%. This example isn't an anomaly; rather it is a now normal. And without taking any accountability whatsoever the stakeholders are silent to question such anomaly. In the chorus of the development, infrastructural development is one of the chords playing again and again which is absolutely pivotal for a country like Bangladesh as it has become the sweet-spot of the new South-East Asia.



Is Infrastructural development what defines the overall development of the country? If it was, people surely wouldn't have everyday wasted huge time stuck in traffic even after implementation of 7-8 flyovers at a cost of approximately 4,800 crore BDT. Let's dissect the infrastructural projects that are undergoing now including our long cherished Padma Bridge project. Is the work being done by Bangladeshi own construction company under the supervision of Bangladeshi scholars, experts and engineers? It is sad to note that even our biggest dream, the Padma bridge, is being engineered by companies of other country which has the capabilities--both R & D and technical. In the project, under the supervision of foreign knowledge and foreign experts, 'Cheap Labour' of Bangladesh is being used. This isn't generating any new skill for the people involved in the project other than being sold out for penny in lieu of dollar as Bangladesh has so far been one of the cheap labour providers for the world. The top management, R &D professionals, engineers alike are all foreigners who are supervising Bangladesh's development using the low-cost labour.



Now, connecting the infrastructural development to the business sector, the largest export-oriented business sector in Bangladesh is the Ready Made Garments Industry. Perhaps the quality of the product what makes Bangladesh is one of the largest exporters of the said products. But, as Daniel Pink in his book, "A whole new mind" predicted the production flow to move towards Asia due to low-labour cost, it is also to be noted with utmost importance that the RMG sector flourished, flourishes and is continuing to flourish due to the same reason--low-cost labour.



The day the businesses will find another geographical location with the same set-up and lower cost than that of Bangladesh, the RMG sector--on which Bangladesh depends heavily will start deteriorating. It will leave the economy of Bangladesh in a tsunami like atmosphere from which, it will be hard to recover given the current state of the skill-set of the human resources.



Already, African countries such as Cambodia, Ethiopia etc which are to provide even lower cost than us are targeting RMG and you don't need a doctorate in business to decipher that business will move in that direction which benefits them. Furthermore, the lacking in diversity of skills will leave a large number of populations wondering which sector they might tap into. Knowing how to create an animation on adobe illustrator will not come as the 'good Samaritan' to save them as it already falls under the freelancing sector in which Bangladesh is now number second.



The amount of publication on the urgency of diversifying products, sectors is perhaps more diverse itself, ironically enough! Yet, there is no solid plan as to how the country will cope with the challenges of dependency on the sector which might fly through the roof in tsunami of the discovery of new market of cheap-labour which is knocking at the door.

Coming back to the lack of transparency, accountability and good business practice which are resulting in unfathomable revision of government initiative, isn't it high time yet, isn't it yet the wake up call to take things seriously? Especially more so, when the business world is going through struggle due to the outburst of a new virus that is disconnecting the world!



It sounds so rhythmic to listen to the chorus of development, to listen how our own start-ups are flourishing like never before. However harsh it might sound, most of these are imitations not invention, neither any creative work. These aren't aiding in generating any new skills either which will put our own Bangladeshi as the supervisor of our own project that we are implementing with our own money. There are many other sectors that are deteriorating due to lack of proper planning, forecasting and research, namely Leather Industries, light engineering industries etc. Bangladesh has established itself has a 'Digital Bangladesh' already, a plethora of projects under the name of ICT has already been implemented with output which are guaranteed to come in no help if the main basket gets broken. It is because the lack of skills, the lack of skills and the lack of skills! We are far behind our neighbour India in terms of human resources with skills necessary to tap into a dynamic global market scenario at any moment. "Any work is creative work if done by a thinking mind," said a prominent novelist, philosopher and thinker Ayn Rand. So, let the stakeholder start asking themselves, "Are they doing their work with a thinking mind."



In the glory of historical 7th march, when the great father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said that it is never possible to suppress 70 million people, expressed his dream about the freedom--freedom for the oppressed, the hungry, the poor --let's ask ourselves putting all biases aside, is this the track of development the great leader dreamt of where his people will be used as the toy being supervised by foreigners to implement development? A lot of historical experts, business experts, and political experts can claim so. However, it sounds more synched with his tone that he wanted the freedom where his people flourish with their own hands, stands proudly on their ground and makes Bangladesh a sustainably, realistically and economically developed nation. To fulfill this dream, it is urgent like never before to start diversifying how and what skills are we improving so that we can stand on the roof of the development instead of being the labour who is building the roof.



The writer is aerospace









engineering consultant





