

Agro-scientists visit experimental crops on saline tolerant waste land









Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) has set up Multi Location Testing (M L T) sight, land for doing experimental research on different crops in salinity-prone Koyra area aiming to grow multiple crops on the unused agro-land in country's coastal belt.

Australian Research Programme Manager of CSIRO Dr Erich Hartner, Director of BARI Md Raich Uddin Chowdhury, researchers and high officials of BARI Dr Akkas Ali, Abdul Hamid, Dr Yousuf Akand, Dr Omor Ali, Dr Harun-ur-Rashid, Dr Faruk Hossain, Dr Mossarraf Hossain and Dr Md Tajuddin Ahmed. local farmers and officials of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), among others, were present.

Visiting the different saline-prone crops lands, agro-scientists told journalists that multiple crops like tomato, pulse, B T brinjal, wheat, ladies finger, and other different species could be grown on the saline-tolerant wasteland.

