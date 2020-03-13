122 detained on different charges





GOPALGANJ: Police arrested eleven people from Bangram area at early hours on Thursday in a case filed for killing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee Rony Hawlader in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Fifteen, out of 24, accused in the murder case have, so far, been arrested till Thursday.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam said the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday afternoon following a court order.

The remaining accused would be arrested soon, the OC added.

Earlier, Rony Hawlader, 16, son of Anwar Hawlader and a SSC examinee from Bolakoir Azaharia High School, was killed when former union parishad member Azizul Sheikh opened fire during a clash between two families in Bangram area under Sadar Upazila of the district on January 30, 2020.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 99 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive from Monday till Tuesday morning, detained 44 people from the city.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning. In another drive, police arrested two 'fake' journalists from Dewanpara intersection under Katakhali PS in the city on Monday night when they were allegedly collecting toll.

The arrested are: Mamtaz Begum Sathi, 32, and her brother Atiqur Rahman, 27. Mamtaz introduced herself as Rajshahi correspondent of Ananda TV while Atiqur as the district correspondent of Bangladesh Samachar, police said.

Qazi Asadul Islam, a marriage registrar, said the duo came to his office and demanded money threatening him to publish news against him.

Later, he lodged a written compliant with Katakhali PS in this connection. Police filed the complaint as a case, said the PS OC Zillur Rahman.

Later, they were arrested when they went again to the office to collect money.

However, they were shown arrested in the case and sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in a drive from Sunday till Monday morning, detained 53 people from the city.

Of the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized. RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday morning.

BARISHAL: DB members of Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP), in a drive from Sunday morning till noon, arrested nine brokers of Medicare Services in Batar Goli and Rupatali Bus Stand areas of the city.

Among the detainees, Monir Sarder, 48, of Char Laxmipur in Muladi, Abdur Rashid Khan, 44, of Char Abdani, Azhar Molla, 60, of Awliapur in Patuakhali, Habibu Rahman Khan, 50, of Guthiya in Wazirpur, Zaman Negaban, 49, of Bakerganj Upazila were arrested from Batar Goli area of the city.

On information, members of DB police conducted another drive in Rupatali Bus Stand area at noon and arrested Shahin Mridha, 53, of Palashpur in the city, Nur Islam, 44, of Chanpura in Sadar Upazila, Tapan Das, 35, of Char Gazalia in Bakerganj and Swapan Haoladar, 38, of Lemuya in Patharghata Upazila of Barguna.

The arrested confessed their guilt in involving different criminal activities and cheating with people in the name of providing Medicare services.

Sub-Inspector of BMP DB Police Rehanuddin said the detainees were handed over to Kotwali PS after filing a case with the PS.

JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a young man along with a firearm in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Arrested Sabuj Mia, 24, hails from Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka District.

BGB-49 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Selim Reza said on information, a BGB team conducted a drive at Sumiya Hotel in Benapole area at around 8pm and nabbed Sabuj.

After searching his body, the BGB members recovered one MM pistol, two magazines and seven bullets.

He will be handed over to Benapole Port PS after filing a case under the Arms Act, the BGB official added.

SATKHIRA: Two smugglers were arrested on the charge of smuggling Indian silvers and gold bars in separate drives in Kalaroa border area of the districts on Friday.

In a drive, police detained a man along with three kilograms of Indian silver from Kalaroa border of the district on Friday noon.

Detained Misbah Uddin, 25, is a resident of Uttar Bhodiali Village in Kalaroa Upazila. Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kalaroa PS Sheikh Munir Ul Gias said, on information, a team of police raided Damdam Road area and detained Misbah along with the silver.

A case was filed in this connection, the SI added.

On the other hand, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a suspected smuggler with 12 gold bars from Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Friday morning. Arrested Md Quamruzzaman, 40, is a resident of Keragachhi Village in the upazila.









Commanding Officer of BGB-33 Lt Col Golam Mohiuddin Khandakar said acting on a tip-off, a BGB patrol team arrested Quamruzzaman along with the gold bars weighing 1.82 kg from his house in the morning.

A case was filed with Kalaroa PS in this connection.



