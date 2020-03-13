Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:52 PM
Home Countryside

Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 in Panchagarh

3 lakh children to be vaccinated

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

Panchagarh CS Dr Fazlur Rahman speaking at a press conference in his office on Thursday about preparations marking the Measles-Rubella Campaign. photo: observer

Panchagarh CS Dr Fazlur Rahman speaking at a press conference in his office on Thursday about preparations marking the Measles-Rubella Campaign. photo: observer

PANCHAGARH, Mar 12: Around 2.61 lakh children of 9 months to 10 years of age will be vaccinated on Measles-Rubella (MR) Campaign-2020 from March 11 to April 11 in five upazilas of the district.
The campaign will begin at 8am at 1,705 schools and will continue till 4pm. A total of 1,077 outreach vaccination centres will be set up by Panchagarh Civil Surgeon (CS) Office.
Over 2,154 volunteers, 190 family welfare assistants and 122 health assistants would be engaged in giving Measles-Rubella vaccination to the children in the district.
CS Dr Fazlur Rahman at a press conference at the CS office on Thursday noon spoke about various preparations to mark the campaign.
He said each of the 2, 61,374 children will be administered during the period.
Dr Fazlur Rahman said the media people have a vital role in making the campaign a total success. They can prevent any kind of rumour relating to the campaign in this regard.
He said Measles and Rubella are two deadly infectious diseases caused by virus. These two diseases usually spread quickly from a contagious patient to other persons who come in contact with her/him. In addition to children, people of any age can have Measles or Rubella. However, the prevalence, complications and death from Measles and Rubella are more common in children. Measles-Rubella complications include pneumonia, diarrhoea, malnutrition, encephalitis, blindness, and deafness. It's also very important to prevent diarrhoeal attack and post-measles blindness.
So to make this campaign a success, all children need to receive MR vaccine, he added.
WHO representative Dr. Sifat Jahan presents the key-note paper. Medical Officer Dr. Rafi Mozzamel, and District EPI Supervisor Hasibur Rahman Shah Labu also spoke at the press conference.  




Many journalists of print and electronic media were present.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agro-scientists visit experimental crops on saline tolerant waste land
122 detained on different charges
3 lakh children to be vaccinated
Army destroys Liberation War mortar shell in Panchagarh
Patients suffer at Raypur Upazila Health Complex
President of Mofiz Uddin Khan High School Managing Committee Md Nurul Hoque Khan
Nine nabbed with drugs in five districts
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists


Latest News
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
SAARC leaders endorse Modi's proposal of jt strategy against coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft