3 lakh children to be vaccinated



Panchagarh CS Dr Fazlur Rahman speaking at a press conference in his office on Thursday about preparations marking the Measles-Rubella Campaign. photo: observer

The campaign will begin at 8am at 1,705 schools and will continue till 4pm. A total of 1,077 outreach vaccination centres will be set up by Panchagarh Civil Surgeon (CS) Office.

Over 2,154 volunteers, 190 family welfare assistants and 122 health assistants would be engaged in giving Measles-Rubella vaccination to the children in the district.

CS Dr Fazlur Rahman at a press conference at the CS office on Thursday noon spoke about various preparations to mark the campaign.

He said each of the 2, 61,374 children will be administered during the period.

Dr Fazlur Rahman said the media people have a vital role in making the campaign a total success. They can prevent any kind of rumour relating to the campaign in this regard.

He said Measles and Rubella are two deadly infectious diseases caused by virus. These two diseases usually spread quickly from a contagious patient to other persons who come in contact with her/him. In addition to children, people of any age can have Measles or Rubella. However, the prevalence, complications and death from Measles and Rubella are more common in children. Measles-Rubella complications include pneumonia, diarrhoea, malnutrition, encephalitis, blindness, and deafness. It's also very important to prevent diarrhoeal attack and post-measles blindness.

So to make this campaign a success, all children need to receive MR vaccine, he added.

WHO representative Dr. Sifat Jahan presents the key-note paper. Medical Officer Dr. Rafi Mozzamel, and District EPI Supervisor Hasibur Rahman Shah Labu also spoke at the press conference.









Many journalists of print and electronic media were present.





