Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:52 PM
Home Countryside

Army destroys Liberation War mortar shell in Panchagarh

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Mar 12: Members of Bangladesh Army destroyed an unused mortar shell of the period of Liberation War in Sadar Upazila of the district.
A 13-member bomb disposal unit of Rangpur Cantonment led by Unit Commander Lt Sigma Akter destroyed the shell in the Korotoa River.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station (PS) Bhabesh Chandra Pal said locals found the shell in the river in Satmera area on January 13 while lifting sand from the river.
Being informed, police rescued the shell, brought it to the PS and submitted an application before the district Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for its destruction.
Later, the army destroyed the shell following the court order, the SI added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agro-scientists visit experimental crops on saline tolerant waste land
122 detained on different charges
3 lakh children to be vaccinated
Army destroys Liberation War mortar shell in Panchagarh
Patients suffer at Raypur Upazila Health Complex
President of Mofiz Uddin Khan High School Managing Committee Md Nurul Hoque Khan
Nine nabbed with drugs in five districts
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists


Latest News
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
SAARC leaders endorse Modi's proposal of jt strategy against coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft