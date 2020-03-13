Army destroys Liberation War mortar shell in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Mar 12: Members of Bangladesh Army destroyed an unused mortar shell of the period of Liberation War in Sadar Upazila of the district.

A 13-member bomb disposal unit of Rangpur Cantonment led by Unit Commander Lt Sigma Akter destroyed the shell in the Korotoa River.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station (PS) Bhabesh Chandra Pal said locals found the shell in the river in Satmera area on January 13 while lifting sand from the river.

Being informed, police rescued the shell, brought it to the PS and submitted an application before the district Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for its destruction.

Later, the army destroyed the shell following the court order, the SI added.












