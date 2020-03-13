Patients suffer at Raypur Upazila Health Complex





Already, a total of 139 reports have been sent to the Directorate of Health (DoH) regarding ensuring smooth treatment facilities at the hospital.

According to these reports, there are many inadequacies at the hospital including manpower shortage, defective ECG machine and non-functional ultrasonogram machine.

A list on the manpower status of the hospital has been sent to the office of Lakshmipur Civil Surgeon and that of DoH. According to the list, radiologist for x-ray machine has been unavailable since April 22, 2008.

This is the only hospital for the people of 10 unions and one municipality.

It was graduated into a 50-bed hospital from 31 on October 28 in 2006. Its healthcare was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. At that time, a modern Bhaban was built at a cost of Tk 4, 14, 000, 00. In June, 2007, a new x-ray machine was supplied to the complex from DoH. But it remained unused due to lack of the medical technician.

The poor people are being deprived of healthcare every day because of these operational shortcomings. In the outdoor of the hospital, around 400 patients are receiving treatment regularly. Of them, around 50 of them require x-ray.

Ahmed Sabur of Kerua Village said his stomach-ache required ultrasonogram, ECG and blood tests. But he had to have these outside at a private clinic.

A local Rafique of Purbolach Village at Ward No.1 in the municipality said he went to the health complex on January 4 for undergoing x-ray. But he was disappointed. Then he went to a private clinic to have it.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md. Zakir Hossain said patients are not getting necessary healthcare due to un-operative condition of the x-ray machine.

Despite this, some works of the lab and that of the pharmacy have been done at patients' own finance.

"We've informed the local MP of these things," he added.

Every month, a report is sent to the health directorate stressing filling the vacant posts. But it is making no headway.

















