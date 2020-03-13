Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:52 PM
Home Countryside

Patients suffer at Raypur Upazila Health Complex

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

RAYPUR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 12: The x-ray machine at the Raypur Upazila Health Complex has been remaining unused for the last 12 years due to absence of medical technologist.
Already, a total of 139 reports have been sent to the Directorate of Health (DoH) regarding ensuring smooth treatment facilities at the hospital.
According to these reports, there are many inadequacies at the hospital including manpower shortage, defective ECG machine and non-functional ultrasonogram machine.
A list on the manpower status of the hospital has been sent to the office of Lakshmipur Civil Surgeon and that of DoH.  According to the list, radiologist for x-ray machine has been unavailable since April 22, 2008.
This is the only hospital for the people of 10 unions and one municipality.
It was graduated into a 50-bed hospital from 31 on October 28 in 2006. Its healthcare was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. At that time, a modern Bhaban was built at a cost of Tk 4, 14, 000, 00. In June, 2007, a new x-ray machine was supplied to the complex from DoH. But it remained unused due to lack of the medical technician.
The poor people are being deprived of healthcare every day because of these operational shortcomings. In the outdoor of the hospital, around 400 patients are receiving treatment regularly. Of them, around 50 of them require x-ray.
Ahmed Sabur of Kerua Village said his stomach-ache required ultrasonogram, ECG and blood tests. But he had to have these outside at a private clinic.
A local Rafique of Purbolach Village at Ward No.1 in the municipality said he went to the health complex on January 4 for undergoing x-ray. But he was disappointed. Then he went to a private clinic to have it.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md. Zakir Hossain said patients are not getting necessary healthcare due to un-operative condition of the x-ray machine.
Despite this, some works of the lab and that of the pharmacy have been done at patients' own finance.
"We've informed the local MP of these things," he added.
Every month, a report is sent to the health directorate stressing filling the vacant posts. But it is making no headway.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agro-scientists visit experimental crops on saline tolerant waste land
122 detained on different charges
3 lakh children to be vaccinated
Army destroys Liberation War mortar shell in Panchagarh
Patients suffer at Raypur Upazila Health Complex
President of Mofiz Uddin Khan High School Managing Committee Md Nurul Hoque Khan
Nine nabbed with drugs in five districts
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists


Latest News
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
SAARC leaders endorse Modi's proposal of jt strategy against coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft