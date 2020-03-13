Nine nabbed with drugs in five districts





NOAKHALI: Four persons were arrested with yaba tablets in separate drives in Begumganj and Sadar upazilas of the district recently.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-11, in a drive, arrested three persons with 9,700 yaba tablets from Chowmuhuni area in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Sumon, 30, of Sadar, Oli Ullah, 48, of Raipur and Joynal Abedin, 38, of Kamalnagar upazilas in Laxmipur.

Narayanganj RAB-11 Commander Lt Col Imran Ullah Sarker said, on information of smuggling a large volume of drugs from Cox's Bazar to Laxmipur, RAB members conducted a drive in Chowmuhuni area at night and arrested the trio with yaba tablets from a truck.

The arrested had been smuggling drugs in Noakhali, Laxmipur and nearby areas since long, the official added.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Begumganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.

On the other hand, police arrested a person with 57 yaba tablets in a drive in Charmatua Union of Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Abdul Shahid, 39, son of Momin Ullah of Purba Charmatua area.

Police sources said, on information, a team of police conducted a drive in the area at night and arrested Abdul Shahid with a LG Pistol, two rounds of bullets and yaba tablets.

Inspector (Investigation) of Sudharam Model PS Tomas Barua said the arrested was produced before the court on Monday noon after filing two cases under Arms and Narcotics Control Act with the PS.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a person with 25 yaba tablets in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested person is Rakib, 20, son of Dhanu Mia of Joshora Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mymensingh DB Police Shah Kamal Akand, PPM BAR, said, on information, a team of DB police led by Sub-Inspector Sharif Haider arrested Rakib with yaba tablets and seized an abandoned pipe gun wrapped in a polythene bag from Kolkakali Kindergarten School in Varoil Village at around 2pm.

BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a drug trader with 9,780 yaba tablets from Senarbadi area in Akhaura Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Saiful Islam, a resident of Brahmandi Village in Narsingdi.

BGB-25 Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Golam Kabir said on information, a team of BGB conducted a drive in the area at night and arrested Saiful along with yaba tablets and three mobile phone sets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Akhaura PS in this connection.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Joypurhat RAB Camp, in a drive, arrested a drug trader along with 970 yaba tablets from Battali Bazaar area in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Arrested Mir Kashem is the son of Doimoddin of Tripura Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said, acting on a tip-off, they raided the said area and arrested the drug trader with the yaba, two mobile phone sets, two SIM cards, and one bicycle.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Panchbibi PS in this connection.

GOPALGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested two drug traders along with two kilograms of hemp near Energy Park Filling Station in Bhatiapara area under Kashiani Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The arrested are: Saiful Islam and Tazirul Molla.

District DB Police OC Md Kamrul Hossen Talukder said, acting on a tip-off, they raided the said area and arrested the two with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection, the OC added.



















