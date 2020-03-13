Video
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Kurigram and Rajshahi, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: A person was killed as his motorcycle fell into roadside ditch after losing control over its steering in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Sumon Debnath, 35, was the son of Sudhir Debnath of Fulbaria Village in the upazila. He worked in a shop at Ujani Bazar.
Muksudpur Fire Service Station Officer Razib Hasan said Sumon fell into a roadside ditch accidentally while going to Muksudpur from Ujani Bazar riding by motorcycle in the morning, and died on the spot.
Being informed, the members of Muksudpur Fire Service Station recovered the body and handed it over to the police.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to 250-bed Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.    
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A person was killed in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Joynal Abedin, 35, son of Shamsher Ali of Kachakata Union in the upazila. He worked as a trolley helper.
Local and police sources said a brick-laden trolley was hailing to Kedar Khamar area from Kachakata in the afternoon. At that time, the vehicle hit a roadside tree while giving side to a motorcycle, leaving its helper seriously injured.
Later, Joynal Abedin died on the way to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex.
Kachakata PS OC Mamun-ur-Rashid confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Paba Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam, 52, a resident of Madhusudanpur Village in Nawhata Municipality.
Witnesses said a bus hit a motorcycle on which Abdus Salam along with his neighbour Babu was riding in front of Bagha Cold Storage, leaving him dead on the spot and Babu critically injured.
However, local people seized the bus but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.
Paba PS OC Sheikh Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident.


