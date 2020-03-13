Video
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:52 PM
Countryside

Illegal sand lifting rampant at Baraigram

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Mar 12: Ignoring protests from locals, the influential people are lifting sand by dredgers from the Boral River in Baraigram Upazila of the district.    
As a result, different establishments like houses and bridges, and croplands are under threat of erosion.
The victims have complained the matter to the local administration in this connection.
But, the lifters claimed they are lifting sand to make a riverside road metalled.
A number of dwellers in Kumarkhali Village said none dares to protest them as they are politically influential.
"Despite that we asked them not to lift sand," they added.
But, sand lifters did not pay heed to it. They have set up dredgers and are lifting sand from the riverbed.
Due to deep holes in the riverbed following the dredging, thousands of homes in Kumarkhali and Aadgram have been under threat.
It is also apprehended that in the rainy season, houses, croplands and bridges would be eroded by the river.
In 2010, lifting sand from the riverbed by dredger was restricted. Besides, it is illegal to lift sand within one kilometre of any bridge, culvert, rail line or any important establishment.
Sand lifter Bhutto Mia said, "I am lifting sand by informing the administration. The road beside the river will be metalled by the sand."




Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anwar Parvez said, "Receiving complaint from the villagers, I went there and asked the lifters to stop the sand lifting for time being."
After communicating with the highest authorities, the next measure will be taken, he added.


