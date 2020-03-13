Rohingya man hacked dead at Ukhiya

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 12: A Rohingya man was hacked to death allegedly by miscreants in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Md Eusuf, 37, was the son of Shamsul Haque, a refugee at Kutupalong Madhurchhara Rohingya Camp.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the camp and sent it to a hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station Marzina Akter Marzi.

Police suspect he might have been killed over internal dispute of Rohingya people at the camp.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.









