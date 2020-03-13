Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:52 PM
Home Sports

'Don't worry, I'm fine,' insists Juve coronavirus victim Rugani

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

'Don't worry, I'm fine,' insists Juve coronavirus victim Rugani

'Don't worry, I'm fine,' insists Juve coronavirus victim Rugani

MILAN, MARCH 12: Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani told fans 'don't worry, I'm fine' on Wednesday after becoming the first Serie A footballer to test positive for the new coronavirus.
The 25-year-old "is currently asymptomatic," the Italian champions said, but the Turin-based club are "currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."
"I want to reassure all those who are worried about me, I'm fine," Rugani later said on Instagram.
"At this moment, however, I feel even more duty to thank all the doctors and nurses who are struggling in hospitals to cope with this crisis.
"I invite everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us."
Rugani is the first top-flight footballer to fall victim to the virus which has killed 827 in Italy, the second most stricken country in the world after China, and infected 12,000 people, including several Serie C players.
Rugani has spent the last seven years at league leaders Juventus apart from a two-year loan spell at Empoli.
He has played just three league games this season, most recently against Brescia on February 16 and SPAL on February 22.
He was on the bench in Lyon for the Champions League last-16, first-leg clash on February 26 in France and the team's last game against Inter Milan in Serie A on March 8.
Inter said Wednesday that "all competitive activities have been suspended until further notice" as a result of Rugani's positive test.
"The club is currently taking steps to put all the necessary procedures into place," the Milan club said.




Juventus are due to host Lyon in their Champions League return fixture behind closed doors in Turin next Tuesday.
All sports in Italy have been suspended until April 3, including Serie A football, but Champions League and Europa League matches are under the jurisdiction of UEFA.
UEFA called off two Europa League games on Thursday between Italian and Spanish teams. Inter Milan were set to host Getafe with Roma due to travel to Sevilla.
In the Champions League, Barcelona are also due to host Italian club Napoli next Wednesday.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Don't worry, I'm fine,' insists Juve coronavirus victim Rugani
Tiger Woods elected to World Golf Hall of Fame
Argentina suspends sport events over coronavirus
'We play to win': Simeone defends Atletico style after shocking Liverpool
Neymar leads PSG into Champions League quarters
‘Most satisfying’ knock, says Navod Paranavithana
England cricketers to ditch handshake for 'fist pump' over virus
Kings earn a massive 11-0 win over Jamalpur


Latest News
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
SAARC leaders endorse Modi's proposal of jt strategy against coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft