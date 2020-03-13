Tiger Woods elected to World Golf Hall of Fame

MIAMI, MARCH 12: US superstar Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021.

The hall, located in St. Augustine, Florida, released a statement on Wednesday saying Woods had been advised of his impending induction in the male competitor category in a phone call from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

"I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame," Woods said in a statement. "This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I've received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming.

"This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing." -AFP









