Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:51 PM
‘Most satisfying’ knock, says Navod Paranavithana

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
BIPIN   DANI

Sri Lanka's school boy cricketer Navod Paranavithana believes that his individual score of 409 runs for Mahinda College against Dharmasoka College on Galle Ground is "most satisfying" for two reasons.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Galle, he said, "I was carrying a shoulder injury but didn't wish to miss the match and I played. I am an opening batsman but in this match decided to go one down and I successfully scored 400 runs which included 19 sixes and 39 fours".
"Secondly,  for national players Aravinda de Silva had once scored over 350 runs in school cricket and I could surpass his score. I have never met him but whenever I get the opportunity to meet him will proudly tell him about my score".
Navod Paranavithana could reach this score on the second day of the drawn Singer U-19 division 1 tournament match.
"Yes, my father Kalum Paranvithana was there at the ground".
His father is a retired army office.
Navod is the only one playing cricket in the family. One of his other two brothers is a football player.
The Grade 12 student was a member of the U-19 team.
"My ambition is to play for the senior team", he signed off.













