‘Most satisfying’ knock, says Navod Paranavithana





Speaking exclusively over telephone from Galle, he said, "I was carrying a shoulder injury but didn't wish to miss the match and I played. I am an opening batsman but in this match decided to go one down and I successfully scored 400 runs which included 19 sixes and 39 fours".

"Secondly, for national players Aravinda de Silva had once scored over 350 runs in school cricket and I could surpass his score. I have never met him but whenever I get the opportunity to meet him will proudly tell him about my score".

Navod Paranavithana could reach this score on the second day of the drawn Singer U-19 division 1 tournament match.

"Yes, my father Kalum Paranvithana was there at the ground".

His father is a retired army office.

Navod is the only one playing cricket in the family. One of his other two brothers is a football player.

The Grade 12 student was a member of the U-19 team.

"My ambition is to play for the senior team", he signed off.























