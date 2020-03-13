Kings earn a massive 11-0 win over Jamalpur

Women's FootballNational star studded Bashundhara Kings brushed aside Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash by 11-0 goals in the Tricotex Women's Football League at Kamalapur Stadium here on Thursday.

In their last match on Monday, Kings outplayed Cumilla United by 6-0 goals.

In the day's match, national strikers Sabina and Tohura made hat-tricks scoring four and three goals respectively while Krishna netted two, Sanjida and Nargis scored one each for the winners.

In the day's other match, Nasrin Sports Academy beat FC Uttar Bango by a solitary goal scored by Aklima in the 46th minute. -UNB









