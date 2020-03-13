15 players for Galle Test : No replacement for Hasaranga

Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lankan team will move to Galle with 15 players only, it is reliably learnt here.

According to the sources close to the team management, no replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga will be named at least for the first Test (March 19-23).

The decision was taken in consultation with the Head Coach Mickey Arthur.

Selectors did select the 22-year-old all rounder Hasaranga in the 16-member squad, which got the sports minister approval and accordingly, the SLC media release did mention about the possible replacement, however, the idea has been set aside, at least for the time being, it is learnt here.

It may be recalled here that Hasaranga suffered hamstring injury during the T-20I match against West Indies at Kandy last week.





