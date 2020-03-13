Teams gearing up for Dhaka Premier League Cricket





Though the 12 participating teams began their practice session once the players transfer was completed, they actually started their full-fledged training on Thursday as the national players who were busy with the series against Zimbabwe joined the team.

Three matches will be held every day in the league, for which four venues -Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium (KSOAS), Fatullah, BKSP-3 and 4 ground-are being used.

On the opening day of the league, defending champions Abahani Limited will take on Partex Sporting Club at the SBNCS while Legends of Rupganj will lock horns against Old DOHS Sporting Club at BKSP-4 ground.

In the day's other match, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will face off Brothers Union at KSOAS. In the next day, three more games will be held to complete the first round of the league.

The CCDM initially planned to hold the first three rounds of the league outside of Dhaka and they chose three venues in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. But the outbreak of coronavirus forced the postponement of the Mujib Borsho cricket and concert, the CCDM shifted the league to Dhaka.

Though there was apprehension of the spread of coronavirus during the league, club officials said they are not concerned by it as they adopted a self-protection.

"We are just thinking about our performance in the league," said veteran coach Sarwar Imran.

"We know there is outbreak of Coronavirus but we have taken a self-protection and remained careful about it."

The BCB officials earlier said they would restrict the number of the spectators in the ground and would not allow any public gathering as a pre-cautionary measurement.

Defending champions Abahani Limited as usually is looking for retaining title, leaving behind the Coronavirus threat.

"We have formed a team which is able to clinch the title yet again. Even though there is massive change to the side and you would find just three or four players who played the last league with Abahani, we are a team with immense confidence," said Abahani head coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon.

"Hopefully the players will come all guns blazing. Since it's the premier cricket, there is always pressure from the club to win the title. But our players are upbeat." -BSS















